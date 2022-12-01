Anganwadi workers seek gratuity

December 01, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

Hundreds of anganwadi workers on Thursday staged a demonstration in Mysuru in support of their demands. They converged at the deputy commissioner’s office after a march from Ramaswamy Circle. The agitation was held under the banner of Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers’ Association and CITU-affiliated Mysuru district committee. The anganwadi workers demanded payment of gratuity, development of anganwadi centres in the State as centres of learning and payment of salaries on time. The protesters maintained that anganwadi workers are also eligible for gratuity and the government must consider releasing it to the workers who retired from service.