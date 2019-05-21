Anganwadi workers oppose pre-primary classes in government schools

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education’s decision to start pre-primary classes in 276 government schools from the 2019-20 academic year has not gone down well with anganwadi workers, who are calling for its rollback.

The department devised the concept of Karnataka Public Schools last year under which schools will have kindergarten to class 12 on one campus. The objective is to prevent dropouts and ensure a smooth transition for students.

S. Varalakshmi, president of Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers’ Association, said that children would miss out on nutrition, which is the objective of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programme. “There is already an existing setup and the government can start pre-primary classes in anganwadis. Why should the government invest in another facility?” she asked.

Children below the age of six go to anganwadis for nutrition and daycare. Ms. Varalakshmi said the concept of ICDS would collapse if this new scheme is implemented. “The Education Department also did not have any consultations with us...,” she said.

There are 62,580 anganwadis and 3,331 mini-anganwadis across the State that come under the Department of Women and Child Development.

M.T. Reju, Commissioner for Public Instruction, said the department does not intend to disturb anganwadis. “We believe it is the anganwadis that reinforce the strength of the public education system,” he said.