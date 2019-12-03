Anganwadi workers on jatha welcomed in Hassan

The Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers’ Association’s jatha to urge governments to strengthen anganwadi centres reached Hassan on Tuesday. The association has launched six jathas in different places of the State. Among them, one jatha which started in Kodagu on Monday reached Hassan on Tuesday. Hundreds of anganwadi workers welcomed the jatha and participated in the procession on the main streets of the city.

H.S. Sunanda, State general secretary of the association, addressing the gathering, said the State government had started LKG and UKG in government schools. “This is parallel to the ICDS programme. With this, the government is trying to weaken anganwadi centres. We are demanding that the government strengthen the centres,” she said.

The association has decided to take out a padayatra from Tumakuru to Bengaluru, from December 10. As of now, jathas have begun at six places to convey the objectives of the struggles to the people, she said.

The demands include starting of pre-primary schools in anganwadis, providing LIC-based pension for workers and reserving posts of supervisors for anganwadi workers.

Hassan district CITU president Dharmesh, Anganwadi Workers’ Association district president Indiramma, general secretary M.B. Pushpa, KPRS district president Naveen Kumar, and others were present.