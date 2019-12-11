Karnataka

Anganwadi workers call off strike

Thousands of anganwadi workers from various parts of the State who had gathered to take out a padayatra to Bengaluru to press for their demands withdrew their protest on Wednesday after the Chief Secretary called a meeting in Bengaluru on December 16 to discuss their issue.

MLA Jyothi Ganesh, along with Deputy Commissioner K. Rakesh Kumar, met the office-bearers of Centre of Indian Trade Unions and Anganwadi Naukarara Sangha and conveyed the message by the Chief Secretary. The office-bearers of CITU and the sangha will also be part of the meeting, along with officials.

Addressing the agitators, State secretary of CITU K.N. Umesh alleged that the State government suppressed the agitation of anganwadi workers by not allowing them to take out the padayatra.

Around 20,000 anganwadi workers had come to Tumakuru on Tuesday to take out the padayatra, but the police had stopped them.

Dec 11, 2019

