Anganwadi workers, assistants stage protest

Anganwadi workers and assistants staging a protest in Kalaburagi on Monday.

KALABURAGI

09 November 2020 22:07 IST

Anganwadi workers and assistants, under the banner of Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers and Assistants Federation affiliated to Centre of Indian Trade Union, staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi on Monday.

State working president of the federation Shanta Ghanti and district president Gauramma Patil demanded that the State government regularise the services of anganwadi workers and assistants.

Their demand included basic minimum pay of ₹ 21,000 for workers and ₹ 18,000 for assistants, retirement settlement and a pension of ₹ 10,000.

The protestors also urged the government to introduce Montessori education-based LKG and UKG classes in all anganwadi centres. Early Childhood Care and Education should be introduced in anganwadi centres, they said. They also demanded that the government establish a directorate for the implementation of the Integrated Child Development Scheme. The agitators urged the Union government to replace the pension scheme with the old pension scheme.

The federation would go on a nationwide strike on November 26 to press for its demands, they added.