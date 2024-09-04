GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anganwadi worker, assistant dismissed from service in Koppal for taking back boiled eggs

Published - September 04, 2024 10:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Anganwadi worker Lakshmi and her assistant Shahnaaz Begum, attached to Gundur Anganwadi in Karatagi taluk of Koppal district, who were kept under suspension after a video clip in which the latter was found taking back boiled eggs from children’s plate went viral, have now been dismissed from service.

Deputy Director for Women and Child Development in Koppal has in his statement said that Lakshmi and Shahnaaz were served show-cause notice asking why the department should not take disciplinary action against them.

However, both of them confessed that they took back the boiled eggs from the children’s plate.

When the Child Development Project Officer and Anganwadi Supervisor on August 10 conducted spot inspection and enquired about the incident, both the worker and the assistant tried to defend themselves giving a vague reason that the eggs were taken back to peel off the shell.

They also claimed that some eggs were found rotten and that they removed from the plates to replace them with good ones.

Again, on August 17, an official from the Women and Child Development Department and the Supervisor for Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) conducted a joint inspection to get feedback from the residents about the implementation of various schemes.

The residents complained that they received only 15 eggs per month. The expectant mothers and those who gave birth to children complained that they did not receive nutrition supplements from the Anganwadi.

Based on both these reports, the Department of Women and Child Development levelled the charge of dereliction of duty and negligence and dismissed Lakshmi and Shahnaaz.

Published - September 04, 2024 10:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.