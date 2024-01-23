ADVERTISEMENT

Anganwadi, midday meal workers stage protest in Hassan

January 23, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Hassan district units of Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers’ Association and Midday Meal Workers’ Association staged a protest in front of the Lok Sabha member’s office demanding minimum wages for the workers, besides an increase in allocation for the Mid-Day-Meal (MDM) scheme and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

Hundreds of workers took out a march in the city before staging dharna. They demanded that the Union government increase the funds for the schemes meant for the welfare of children and women in the coming budget. The workers involved in these schemes should get minimum wages, besides retirement benefits, they demanded.

The protesters said that the workers should get minimum wages of ₹31,000 per month. They should get a pension of ₹10,000 after retirement. The services of employees working for these schemes should be regularized. They also demanded the government ensure free and compulsory pre-primary education for all children below the age of six years in Anganwadi centres. They also wanted the government to do away with the new National Education Policy.

They submitted pleas to the office of Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna. Office-bearers of both the organisations M.B. Pushpa, G.P. Shylaja, M. Manjula, Kalavathi P, Aravind and others, led the protest.

