Anganwadi centres should be upgraded, says CITU

Hundreds of anganwadi workers under the aegis of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a demonstration in the city on Friday demanding an upgrading of anganwadis across the State.
They wanted anganwadis to be places of learning and said though society was aspiring for change and moving in a new direction, anganwadi kendras had remained stagnant. In the light of changing aspirations of society, the kendras too should be upgraded to reflect people’s aspirations, they said.
The CITU said many anganwadi workers were graduates and postgraduates working in the kendras for many years and so the government should consider opening LKG and UKG classes in all kendras so they become centres for learning.
On the issue of monetary benefits, the CITU said the government should enrol them for LIC pension plans to ensure social security after retirement.
