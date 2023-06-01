Anganwadi centre collapses at Hakki Pikki camp near Shivamogga

June 01, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

The makeshift anganwadi centre at Hakki Pikki camp in Srirampura near Shivamogga collapsed due to heavy rains and gusty wind, on Wednesday evening (May 31).

Around 65 families of Hakki Pikki people have been staying in tents put up using plastic sheets and clothes on private land next to National Highway 206. One of the tents has been converted into an Anganwadi centre for the benefit of over 50 children in the camp.

“The tent collapsed due to high-speed winds. On May 23, more than 10 tents in the camp were damaged during the heavy rains. We have been going through tough times for the last 10 days,” said Rajeev, a resident of the locality.

The residents have been demanding suitable land and houses to settle down. They have been living in the tents for the past 11 years. “Last week, we approached officers in the Shivamogga district administration seeking proper shelter. The officers assured us of some plastic sheets. However, so far, we have not got anything,” said Raja, a leader of the community in the camp.

The residents said neither an official nor a people’s representative visited their camp in the last week to listen to their problems.

