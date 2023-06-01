HamberMenu
Anganwadi centre collapses at Hakki Pikki camp near Shivamogga

More than 10 tents were damaged due to heavy rains last week

June 01, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Anganwadi centre, functioning from a makeshift structure at Hakki Pikki camp in Srirampura near Shivamogga was damaged due to high-speed winds on Wednesday, May 31.

Anganwadi centre, functioning from a makeshift structure at Hakki Pikki camp in Srirampura near Shivamogga was damaged due to high-speed winds on Wednesday, May 31. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

The makeshift anganwadi centre at Hakki Pikki camp in Srirampura near Shivamogga collapsed due to heavy rains and gusty wind, on Wednesday evening (May 31). 

The residents have been demanding suitable land and houses to settle down. They have been living in the tents for the past 11 years.

The residents have been demanding suitable land and houses to settle down. They have been living in the tents for the past 11 years. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Around 65 families of Hakki Pikki people have been staying in tents put up using plastic sheets and clothes on private land next to National Highway 206. One of the tents has been converted into an Anganwadi centre for the benefit of over 50 children in the camp.

Residents say that neither an official nor a people’s representative visited their camp in the last week to listen to their problems.

Residents say that neither an official nor a people’s representative visited their camp in the last week to listen to their problems. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“The tent collapsed due to high-speed winds. On May 23, more than 10 tents in the camp were damaged during the heavy rains. We have been going through tough times for the last 10 days,” said Rajeev, a resident of the locality.

The residents have been demanding suitable land and houses to settle down. They have been living in the tents for the past 11 years. “Last week, we approached officers in the Shivamogga district administration seeking proper shelter. The officers assured us of some plastic sheets. However, so far, we have not got anything,” said Raja, a leader of the community in the camp.

The residents said neither an official nor a people’s representative visited their camp in the last week to listen to their problems.

