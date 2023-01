January 24, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Thousands of anganwadi workers from across the State have congregated at Freedom Park in Bengaluru for an indefinite strike demanding that they be considered primary school teachers and provided all facilities, including gratuity. Anganwadi workers began their indefinite protest on Monday and have been sleeping in the open, in biting cold. The protesters on Tuesday expressed their anger at the government for not responding to their demands.