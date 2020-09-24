Angadi was a simple, child-hearted man, says Kateel

MANGALURU

The BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Thursday that Minister of State for Railways Suresh Channabasappa Angadi who passed away in Delhi on Wednesday was a simple and child-hearted man.

Speaking at a condolence meeting in the party's district office Mr. Kateel, also the Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, said that Mr. Angadi had built educational institutions in North Karnataka.

He did not compromise with the principles and discipline of the BJP and worked in a Lok Sabha constituency which posed many challenges. He took both Marathi and Kannada speaking people into confidence and was capable of convincing both the groups whenever there was trouble over the language and other issues. Hence he could win from Belagavi constituency four times.

As a Minister for State for Railways he made significant contributions to Karnataka by sanctioning various trains and projects. He was a hard worker and instrumental in building the BJP in North Karnataka.

The late Minister never lost his temper at any time and was a kind-hearted man. His death was a great loss to the BJP and the country and particularly to Karnataka, Mr. Kateel said.