Angadi finds a place in Union Cabinet

Suresh C. Angadi, who has been elected MP for Belagavi for the fourth time, will be part of the Union Council of Ministers.

He is the only Lingayat leader of the BJP from north Karnataka to win four consecutive terms.

With his induction, the BJP is attempting to fulfill the pending demand of including a Lingayat from north Karnataka into the Union Cabinet. The party had faced some flak for not doing so in the last Council of Ministers.

The 63-year-old law graduate from K.K. Koppa village started as a distributor for a private cement company.

He has been an astute businessman and built an empire that includes diversified businesses, and a chain of educational institutions in the district.

His declared assets have grown from ₹9 crore in his first election 15 years ago, to ₹200 crore this time.

He is said to have adopted a strategy of not identifying with any of the groups in the State BJP unit.

In 2019, there was a viral social media campaign that urged the BJP to change him as the Belagavi candidate and the campaign alleged that he had not done enough for the development of the district.

The campaign, which had a hastag #ModiZarooriAngadiMazboori, was trending for several days. He countered it by bringing out a booklet that included the schemes and programmes he implemented in the district in the last three terms as MP.

A factsheet brought out by The Hindu included him among the MPs with the lowest questions in Parliament and lowest number of discussions and presentation bills. He clarified that his work on the ground would compensate for the lack of words in the House.