Angadi deletes tweet about young man’s death

BJP leader Suresh Angadi, who won the Lok Sabha elections from Belagavi, on Monday deleted his controversial tweet about the death of a young man in Belagavi and asked people not to spread rumours.
He had tweeted earlier that Shivakumar Balaramappa Uppar, 19, was murdered and hanged for protecting cows. “However, it turned out that the boy had killed himself. I spoke to the Police Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and learnt that it was a suicide and not a murder. I request citizens not to spread rumours,” he said. The police had booked two men from Belagavi, Arjun Mutteppa Basaragi and Fakirappa Ramesh Talwar, on the charge of spreading rumours.
The body of Shivakumar was found in Hire Bagewadi village on Sunday. Sudheer Kumar Reddy, SP, said the post mortem report had ruled out hanging after killing.
