ANF, police intensify combing operations after suspected Maoists visit Kadegundi in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka

Published - November 19, 2024 09:49 am IST - Kadegundi (Chikkamagaluru)

Suspected Maoists Mundagaru Latha, John alias Jayanna, and two others visited the house of Subbe Gowda and Rathnamma at Kadegundi on November 9 and 10

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Anti Naxal Force (ANF) personnel. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

The Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) and police intensified combing operations in the Malnad region after four suspected Maoists visited Kadegundi, near Yedagunda in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka, last week.

Suspected Maoists Mundagaru Latha, John alias Jayanna, and two others visited the house of Subbe Gowda and Rathnamma at Kadegundi on November 9 and 10. They had dinner in the house.

On receiving information about the incident, ANF personnel rushed to the spot late at night on November 10. They questioned the family and intensified combing operations in the area.

