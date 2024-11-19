The Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) and police intensified combing operations in the Malnad region after four suspected Maoists visited Kadegundi, near Yedagunda in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka, last week.

Suspected Maoists Mundagaru Latha, John alias Jayanna, and two others visited the house of Subbe Gowda and Rathnamma at Kadegundi on November 9 and 10. They had dinner in the house.

On receiving information about the incident, ANF personnel rushed to the spot late at night on November 10. They questioned the family and intensified combing operations in the area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.