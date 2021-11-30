ANF more relevant now: Praveen Sood

Mr. Sood, who was in Mangaluru for a review meeting, said that there are Maoists who are still underground.

With the recent government action against Maoist activists across the country, including the arrest of B.G. Krishnamoorthy and Savitri, who were wanted in several cases in the State, the Anti Naxal Force is more relevant now, Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood has said.

Talking to The Hindu here on Sunday, Mr. Sood, who was in Mangaluru for a review meeting, said that there are Maoists who are still underground. “With the recent action, there is likely to be frustration among those who are underground. The ANF is more relevant now. We will continue our action against these extremist Maoist activists,” he said.

More focus, Mr. Sood said, will be on tri-junction areas bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Police out-posts are being set up in areas such as Kutta in Kodagu district and Beechanahalli in Heggadadevanakote taluk of Mysuru district. Living conditions in the ANF camps are being improved to meet the prevailing COVID-19 norms, he said.

It may be mentioned here that the National Investigation Agency on November 9 arrested Krishnamoorthy and Savitri from the area adjoining Karnataka and Kerala.

Krishnamoorthy hailed from Sringeri and Savitri is from Kalasa. Krishnamoorthy was associated with Save Kudremukh and other agitations in the Malnad region since 2000. He reportedly led the Maoist activities in the State. Savitri was area commander of the Kabini Dalam of the Maoists.

Krishnamoorthy was wanted in 30 cases, including those registered under the Arms Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in Chikkamagaluru. Savitri was wanted in eight cases. They are accused in 21 cases registered in Kerala.