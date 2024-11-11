ADVERTISEMENT

ANF conducts combing operations in Sringeri

Published - November 11, 2024 08:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), on Monday, began combing operations in parts of Sringeri taluk, following reports of the movement of suspected Maoists in the region.

When The Hindu contacted Amit Singh, IGP of Western Range, the officer said that ANF staff had been conducting combing operations in Sringeri taluk. “As of now, combing operation is going on. The SP of ANF is leading the team,” he said.

Following information about the movement of suspected Maoists in the region, the ANF strengthened the vigil in the area. According to sources, the ANF personnel have enquired with the local people about the activities of suspected Maoists, if any.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US