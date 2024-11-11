ANF conducts combing operations in Sringeri

The Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), on Monday, began combing operations in parts of Sringeri taluk, following reports of the movement of suspected Maoists in the region.

When The Hindu contacted Amit Singh, IGP of Western Range, the officer said that ANF staff had been conducting combing operations in Sringeri taluk. “As of now, combing operation is going on. The SP of ANF is leading the team,” he said.

Following information about the movement of suspected Maoists in the region, the ANF strengthened the vigil in the area. According to sources, the ANF personnel have enquired with the local people about the activities of suspected Maoists, if any.