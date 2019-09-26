Anemia Mukt Bharat launched in State

The Union government’s health programme Anemia Mukt Bharat was launched in the State on Thursday with a sensitisation workshop on the iron-deficiency condition that affects more than 40% of the people across all districts. The programme aims to reduce the prevalence of anemia by the end of 2022.

Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, stressed on the need for inter-departmental coordination. “Anaemia is a developmental issue. It is time we converge departments of Health, Women and Child, Rural Development, and Urban Development to work together to diminish anaemia in the country. ”

Sajjan Shetty, Director of Reproductive and Child Health Programme, said: “Through this initiative, we are bringing all health programmes under one umbrella with the help of a nodal officer to closely monitor from the State-level.”