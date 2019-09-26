Anemia Mukt Bharat launched in State

The Union government’s health programme Anemia Mukt Bharat was launched in the State on Thursday with a sensitisation workshop on the iron-deficiency condition that affects more than 40% of the people across all districts. The programme aims to reduce the prevalence of anemia by the end of 2022.
Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, stressed on the need for inter-departmental coordination. “Anaemia is a developmental issue. It is time we converge departments of Health, Women and Child, Rural Development, and Urban Development to work together to diminish anaemia in the country. ”
Sajjan Shetty, Director of Reproductive and Child Health Programme, said: “Through this initiative, we are bringing all health programmes under one umbrella with the help of a nodal officer to closely monitor from the State-level.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor