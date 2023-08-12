Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer raises issue of UCC and its applicability to joint families

August 12, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Governor of Andhra Pradesh and former Supreme Court judge S. Abdul Nazeer on Saturday raised the issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and how it would be applied to joint families.

Addressing the inaugural session of the national conference on ‘Mitakshara: Applied Science of Bharatiya Jurisprudence’ at the Central University of Karnataka (CUK) near Kalaburagi, Mr. Nazeer stopped reading out his written speech for a while and asked the legal experts present at the event, especially Justice Srishananda, judge of the High Court of Karnataka, and M.B Nargund, former Additional Solicitor General of India, whether the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) remained for the purpose of taxation alone.

“In 1956, Hindu laws were codified with the 1956 Act. After 2005, it was further diluted. Our sisters were also made a coparcener. I want to ask Mr. Srishananda whether [the Hindu] joint family stays only for the purpose of taxation as of now... and Mr. Nargund has to answer this question [as to] what would happen after the UCC comes into force — whether the Hindu joint family will stay even for taxation purposes?” Mr. Nazeer said.

In response, Mr. Nargund said it would all depend on Section 81 of the Income Tax Act, 1995.

Mr. Nazeer countered Mr. Nargund by saying, “But, you are going to apply the UCC for the joint families of Muslims and Christians also, aren’t you? Because it is called the Uniform Civil Code and not the Common Civil Code.”

Mr. Srishananda added that one must, irrespective of whether he/she is an individual or otherwise, pay taxes on what one earns. Mr. Nazeer said he did not really know what it should be called — tax avoidance or tax planning.

Mr. Srishananda quoted Chanakya’s words to Chandragupta Maurya and said: “Taxation [and public spending] is like water evaporating from sea to form clouds and coming back to earth in the form of rains to join the same sea through streams and rivers. If one earns something utilising the resources of the country, one has to pay back to the country in the form of tax,” he said.

Mr. Nazeer said there would be a lot of debate once the draft (of the UCC) comes out, and resumed the reading of his written speech.

The event was organised jointly by the Central University of Karnataka and the Vignaneshwara Prathisthana Trust, Kalaburagi, in commemoration of the birth anniversary of late M. Rama Jois, who was the founding president of the trust.

Vice-Chancellor the Central University of Karnataka Battu Satyanarayana, president of the trust and the former Rajya Sabha member Basavaraj Patil Sedam, assistant professor at the Department of Law Anant D. Chinchure, trust administrator Mahadevayya Karadalli, and others were present.

