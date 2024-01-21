“Ancestral homes of Kodava clans on the brink”, says writer

January 21, 2024 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - MYSURU:

The ancestral homes of Kodava clans known as Ainmanes are on the brink and only 30% of such homes that are known to exist or have been documented, have survived, said statistician and writer B. Nanjamma Chinnappa, in Mysuru on Saturday.

She was speaking at the 5th edition of the Mysuru Literary Festival organised by the Mysore Literary Association at the Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall.

It is reckoned that there are about 1700 okkas or patrilineal clans and Ms. Nanjamma Chinnappa and her husband had studied and documented 800 Ainmanes besides photographing them about 20 years ago.

She said different clans among Kodavas had their ancestral house which was a meeting point and was central to the Kodava culture but was fast disappearing. Ainmanes were beautiful structures akin to Totti Mane with pillars and courtyard open to sky with woodwork rendered by carpenters from Kerala, she said.

Ms. Nanjamma Chinnappa said they uploaded their documentation of Ainmanes on a website and the directory is complete with the status of each of these ancestral homes.

She also explained how various aspects of Kodava culture and traditions including folk songs, were compiled and documented by her grandfather Nadikerianda Chinnappa in 1924 in a book titled ‘’Pattole Palame’’ and she and her husband went about translating them into English.

During the field work Ms. Nanjamma Chinnappa and her husband travelled extensively, met senior citizens to get a grasp of certain words that had gone out of vogue and came across these Ainmanes that were subsequently documented.

She said her grandfather realised that English would dominate the future and the local culture could be obliterated if not documented for posterity and compiled the traditions and culture of Kodavas and published it in 1924. The Ms. Nanjamma Chinappa translated the Pattole Palame into English.

On a positive note Ms. Nanjamma Chinnappa said today the youngsters take pride in their Kodava culture though some of the traditions have changed with the passage of time. However, she struck a note of caution about the Kodava language itself and said only about 2 lakh people speak the language and the UNESCO in 2009 had classified it as among ‘’vulnerable’’.

Prof. K.C. Belliappa, founder president of the Association and former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, and others were present. Other speakers included Prof. R. Indira, sociologist, N. Manu Chakravarthy, cultural critic, Prof. H.S. Shivaprakash, poet and playwright etc.