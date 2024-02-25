ADVERTISEMENT

Anantkumar Hegde booked for insulting CM

February 25, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A suo motu case has been registered against Anantkumar Hegde, BJP MP from Uttara Kannada, on the charge of insulting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The case was registered in Mundgod in Uttara Kannada district on Saturday.

The MP faces charges under IPC sections dealing with wanton provocation of a riot, insulting the religion of a class of people, uttering words with a deliberate intent to hurt religious feelings, and inciting mischief, police sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During a party meeting at Pala village near Mundgod on February 23, Mr. Hegde allegedly called the Chief Minister “Siddaramullah Khan” and alleged that he was engaged in Muslim appeasement.

He also accused the Chief Minister of making false charges against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, about devolution of taxes to Karnataka. “While the other States have no problem, what is Siddaramullah Khan’s problem?,” he said.

In the speech, Mr. Hegde had termed the protesting farmers in New Delhi “Khalistanis” funded by foreign powers and not real farmers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US