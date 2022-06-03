Ananth Technologies opens spacecraft manufacturing unit at Aerospace Park in City

Ananth Technologies which designs and produces systems for Indian aerospace has set up a 15,000 square metre spacecraft manufacturing unit at KIADB Aerospace Park, Bengaluru, said to be the country’s first such facility in the private sector.

The manufacturing unit would be able to conduct assembly, integration and testing of four large spacecraft simultaneously, the company said in a statement.

Inaugurating the new manufacturing facility, Dr. S. Somanath, Secretary Dept of Space and Chairman, ISRO, said, “India’s space programme over the last six decades has achieved multiple landmarks. Today, India can build, assemble and launch its own satellites. With ISRO at the forefront of space programmes, partnerships with private organisations will help India take its space programme to the next level. ‘‘

“India’s Space Policy will enable us to build satellites not only for domestic consumption but for the international market too. Ananth Technologies has taken a huge leap of faith and India needs more such entrepreneurs and many more such partners to revolutionize our space programme,’‘ Mr. Somnath added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, Chairman & Managing Director, Ananth Technologies, said, “India is on the cusp of revolutionising the spacecraft industry. As a nation, we are capable of manufacturing world-class spacecrafts.’‘

“Over the years, Ananth Technologies has successfully contributed to major launches of ISRO. Our technology acumen is such that none of the sub-systems supplied by Ananth Technologies has ever failed in orbit,’‘ he claimed.

Since its inception in 1992, Ananth Technologies has contributed to the manufacturing of 89 satellites and 69 launch vehicles built/launched by ISRO, including two satellites for European customers that ISRO had built in collaboration with Airbus, France.