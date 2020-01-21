Anant Nag to open Rangayana’s Bahuroopi

‘Gandhi Patha’ is the theme of this year’s Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival at Rangayana, scheduled to be held in February. The five-day festival, which will bring into focus the life and works of Mahatma Gandhi, will be inaugurated by actor Anant Nag at Vanaranga on the Rangayana campus at 5.30 p.m. on February 14.

Rangayana director Addanda C. Cariappa told reporters on Monday that the festival would feature 24 plays, including 11 in other languages. Minister for Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi will release the booklet on the festival while Minister in-charge of Mysuru V. Somanna will inaugurate the book and crafts expo.

After the formal inauguration of Bahuroopi, singer Sangeetha Katti will present ‘Meera Bhajans’, which will be followed by ‘Doddata’ by Karnataka Bayalata Academy.

Director Girish Kasaravalli will inaugurate the International Film Festival to be organised as part of the festival at 10 a.m. at Sriranga on February 14.

A day before the festival, cultural programmes will be inaugurated by Janapada Academy chairperson Manjamma Jogathi at 5 p.m. These programmes will be presented daily until the conclusion of the festival.

Seminar and plays

On February 16 and 17, a seminar is planned, and poet Siddalingaiah will inaugurate it at 10.30 a.m. on February 16. Mr. Cariappa said Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar would release the list of plays to be staged at the festival on January 29, along with the posters of the festival. The selection is being finalised now.

He also said Rangayana artistes would stage the play ‘Gandhi vs. Gandhi’, while amateur theatre artistes would present the play ‘Mahatma’ at the festival.

Another highlight of the festival is the involvement of all seven academies of the Department of Kannada and Culture in organising programmes.