Anant Nag conferred honorary doctorate

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan conferred an honorary doctorate on actor Anant Nag, in Bengaluru on Friday.

Veteran actor Anant Nag was conferred an honorary doctorate by the Bengaluru North University, Tamaka, Kolar, on Friday.

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan conferred the doctorate on Mr. Nag.

H.N. Suresh, Director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, was the chief guest at the event. Dr. Ashwath Narayan said that both Mr. Anant Nag and his younger brother the late Shankar Nag had played a crucial role in bringing about not only changes in films but also in politics through their association with the former Chief Minister the late Ramakrishna Hegde.


