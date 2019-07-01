Anand Singh’s resignation precursor to Karnataka government collapse, says BJP leader R. Ashok

BJP leader R. Ashok said in Mysuru on Monday that the resignation of Congress MLA Anand Singh was a precursor to the collapse of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition Government in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in the city, Mr. Ashok said the BJP was not behind Mr. Singh’s resignation and it has been the party’s view that the coalition Government would fall on its own due to internal contradictions.

“We are not interested in operation Kamala and the disgruntled MLAs in the Congress and the JDS would bring the Government down,” he added.

“Nobody wants the continuation of this Government but for Mr. Kumaraswamy and Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar. Even Siddaramaiah does not want this Government to continue,’’ he said.

Terming Mr. Singh’s resignation as the ‘’beginning’’, Mr. Ashok said the government has lost public faith and nobody wants it to continue. However, he ruled out mid-term polls but said a change of government is possible, hinting that the BJP would stake claims to form the government.

“We are not Sanyasis,” he quipped.