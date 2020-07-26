Karnataka

Anand Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Forest Minister and Ballari in charge B.S. Anand Singh tested positive for COVID-19 late on Saturday evening. He was asymptomatic and his health condition is stable.

The Minister had voluntarily given his throat swab on Friday and the result was out late on Saturday. Sources close to Mr. Singh said the Minister would get isolated and treated at his residence in Hosapete since he was asymptomatic.

The source of Mr. Singh’s infection is not known. He had recently visited COVID-19 wards and Intensive Care Unit at a designated COVID-19 hospital in Ballari. During his first visit to the ward, he had not worn Personal Protective Equipment kit. However, he had worn it in his second visit to the ICU. His driver had tested positive a few days ago.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2020 11:15:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/anand-singh-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article32198294.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY