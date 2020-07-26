Anand Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Forest Minister and Ballari in charge B.S. Anand Singh tested positive for COVID-19 late on Saturday evening. He was asymptomatic and his health condition is stable.

The Minister had voluntarily given his throat swab on Friday and the result was out late on Saturday. Sources close to Mr. Singh said the Minister would get isolated and treated at his residence in Hosapete since he was asymptomatic.

The source of Mr. Singh’s infection is not known. He had recently visited COVID-19 wards and Intensive Care Unit at a designated COVID-19 hospital in Ballari. During his first visit to the ward, he had not worn Personal Protective Equipment kit. However, he had worn it in his second visit to the ICU. His driver had tested positive a few days ago.