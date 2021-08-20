Karnataka

Anand Singh skips Cabinet meeting

Tourism Minister B.S. Anand Singh, who is upset over not getting a plum portfolio, skipped the Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recently held consultations with Mr. Singh, when he had hinted at resigning, and assured him of taking his request for a change in portfolio with the party high command.

Some party top leaders, including national general secretary C.T. Ravi, might soon talk to Mr. Singh to convince him to fall in line in the interest of the party’s image. They are hoping that the party high command would intervene and resolve the issue at the earliest.


