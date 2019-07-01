Anand Singh says reason for stepping down is govt’s decision to sell land to JSW Steel

Three-time MLA Anand Singh, the Congress MLA representing Vijayanagar constituency in Ballari district, submitted his resignation from the Legislative Assembly on Monday, opposing the Kumaraswamy government’s decision to sell 3667.31 acres to JSW Steel in Ballari district for mining purpose.

“I have placed my demand before the government. I will take my next decision after seeing the response from the government on executing lease-cum-sale agreement on land to JSW Steel,” Mr. Singh said after meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan.

Also Read Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh quits from Assembly

Mr. Singh said he had taken a decision to resign opposing the injustice meted out to the people of his district and the constituency.

He also urged the government to carve out Vijayanagar as a separate district from Ballari district.

The Cabinet had taken a decision to sell 3667 acres at ₹1.20 lakh per acre to the steel factory. In fact, several Congress leaders, including former Minister H.K. Patil, asked the government to scrap the decision in the interest of the State.

Following the Congress legislators’ opposition, a few days ago, the government constituted a Cabinet Subcommittee headed by Home Minster M.B. Patil to look into the issue. Mr. Patil said the committee would hold its first meeting on Thursday.

In 2006-07, the JD (S)-BJP coalition government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy executed the lease-cum-sale agreement with JSW Steel. Recently, the JD (S)-Congress government had decided to sell the land to the factory.