Anand Singh says reason for stepping down is govt’s decision to sell land to JSW Steel

Anand Singh, Congress MLA representing Vijayanagara constituency in Ballari district, shows his resignation letter outside Raj Bhavan after meeting Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala, in Bengaluru on July 01, 2019

Anand Singh, Congress MLA representing Vijayanagara constituency in Ballari district, shows his resignation letter outside Raj Bhavan after meeting Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala, in Bengaluru on July 01, 2019   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The three-time MLA represents Vijayanagara constituency, which falls under Ballari district — where the land is situated.

Three-time MLA Anand Singh, the Congress MLA representing Vijayanagar constituency in Ballari district, submitted his resignation from the Legislative Assembly on Monday, opposing the Kumaraswamy government’s decision to sell 3667.31 acres to JSW Steel in Ballari district for mining purpose.

“I have placed my demand before the government. I will take my next decision after seeing the response from the government on executing lease-cum-sale agreement on land to JSW Steel,” Mr. Singh said after meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan.

Mr. Singh said he had taken a decision to resign opposing the injustice meted out to the people of his district and the constituency.

He also urged the government to carve out Vijayanagar as a separate district from Ballari district.

The Cabinet had taken a decision to sell 3667 acres at ₹1.20 lakh per acre to the steel factory. In fact, several Congress leaders, including former Minister H.K. Patil, asked the government to scrap the decision in the interest of the State.

Following the Congress legislators’ opposition, a few days ago, the government constituted a Cabinet Subcommittee headed by Home Minster M.B. Patil to look into the issue. Mr. Patil said the committee would hold its first meeting on Thursday.

In 2006-07, the JD (S)-BJP coalition government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy executed the lease-cum-sale agreement with JSW Steel. Recently, the JD (S)-Congress government had decided to sell the land to the factory.

