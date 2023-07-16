Anand Singh resigns from BDCC Bank president post

July 16, 2023 06:48 am | Updated 03:01 am IST - KALABURAGI

Former Minister and BJP leader B.S. Anand Singh tendered his resignation from the post of president of the Ballary District Co-operative Central Bank (BDCCB) before the expiry of his tenure.

A letter from Mr. Singh to the Chief Executive Officer of the bank on June 27, stating that he would resign from the post with effect from July 1, was released to the media on Saturday.

Mr. Singh, who served as Minister in the previous BJP government, was denied a BJP ticket to contest from Vijayanagara constituency in the newly-carved Vijayanagara district in the Assembly elections.

The BJP had fielded Mr. Singh’s son Siddharth Singh in the constituency and he was defeated by the Congress’ H.R. Gaviyappa by over 33,000 votes.

His son’s defeat is widely viewed as the reason for Mr. Singh’s resignation as BDCCB president.

The election for the president of BDCCB is scheduled for October and the list of eligible voters is prepared.

Whether or not Mr. Singh will contest is uncertain.

