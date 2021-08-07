Anand Singh expresses dissatisfaction with his portfolio

Just as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai allocated ministerial berths, B.S. Anand Singh, MLA for Vijayanagar, expressed his discontentment over the Tourism portfolio allocated to him.

Speaking to presspersons in Ballari on Saturday, Mr. Singh made it clear that it was not the portfolio that he had demanded and added that he would once again request the Chief Minister to consider his demand.

“I will request the Chief Minister once again to change his decision and allocate me the portfolio I wanted. Let him say whether or not I am capable of handling the portfolio that I had demanded. What is lacking in me? Don’t I have the competence? Didn’t I do anything to the party? Wasn’t there my contribution in bringing the BJP into power in the State? Let them say that there was no contribution of mine. If he asks me to accept what is allocated to me or leave it, I will follow,” Mr. Singh said.

Recalling his role in toppling the JD(S)-Congress government and bringing the BJP to power, Mr. Singh said that he was expecting a bigger portfolio.

“I was the first one to resign from the Assembly. After eight days of my resignation, others began resigning. Because of our resignations, the BJP came to power in the State. Party leaders should have allocated a major portfolio to me considering it,” Mr. Singh said, exuding confidence of getting his portfolio changed after meeting the Chief Minister.

When asked what would be his next course of action if his demand was not considered, Mr. Singh hinted at refusing the portfolio and remaining as a member of the assembly. “I would do what I have decided to,” he said.