Anand Singh and Nagendra acquitted in one mining case

B.S. Anand Singh, one of the disqualified MLAs, and legislator B. Nagendra, both from Ballari district, have got some relief with their acquittal in one of the several illegal mining and export of iron ore from Belikeri port cases they face.

Special Court for Elected Representatives, Bengaluru, acquitted the duo along with others in a case pertaining to the alleged export of 1.3 lakh tonnes of iron ore from Belikeri port, a case in which Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed charge sheet in 2017. The judge Ramchandra D. Huddar cited lack of evidence for acquittal, sources said.

The two are accused in multiple cases and face several charge sheets filed by CBI and the Lokayukta Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing illegal mining. While Mr. Nagendra faces 26 cases, Mr. Singh has 16 cases, when they contested Assembly polls in 2018.

Incidentally, Mr. Singh was the first MLA to resign in July earlier this year which eventually gathered momentum and led to the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. He is among the 17 MLAs the then Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar disqualified till the end of the Assembly term. Though Mr. Nagendra also did not turn up in the Assembly for the trust vote, he cited health reasons and his party, the Congress, did not press for his disqualification.