Anand Mamani says he will continue as Deputy Speaker

04 August 2021 19:11 IST

Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Anand Mamani has announced that he will reconsider his decision to resign from his position, even though he has not been made a Minister.

“I had earlier announced that I would resign from my position, if I was not made a Minister. But I have changed my decision, based on instructions from the party high command,’’ he said.

He told journalists in Saundatti on Wednesday morning that he was upset that he had not received a telephone call from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inviting him to be a Minister.

“I was waiting for a call from the Chief Minister, but he did not get it till Wednesday morning. The swearing-in ceremony is at 2.15 p.m. today and I have not been invited. I had already announced that I would resign from the post of the Deputy Speaker, if I am not made a Minister, and I will go ahead and do that. I will consult B.S. Yediyurappa once before taking a decision,” he said, in the morning.

But by evening, he said that he had reversed his decision.