Anand Mahal may become tourism information centre

The ancient Anand Mahal built during the Adil Shahi era could be turned into a tourism information centre if the government gives approval to a proposal being prepared by the district administration here.

Located opposite another historic monument, the Gagan Mahal, here, the monument, for years, was being used as the office of the Member of Parliament. The office of the MP was later shifted. However, the offices of the Sericulture Department and IGNOU are still functioning there.

The open area inside the monument was also used by people to play shuttle badminton for years. But now, the Tourism Department wants this monument to be converted into a tourism information centre where tourists could visit and collect details of various tourists places in the district.

T.K. Anil Kumar, secretary of Tourism Department, who recently held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner and other officials, directed Indian Heritage Cities Network (IHCN), an NGO, to prepare a detailed report on how this monument could be used as a tourism information centre.

He said that the district has numerous enchanting monuments attracting a large number of visitors from different parts of the country and elsewhere. Yet, the city does not have a single centre where complete information of different monuments and visiting places could be collected.

Finding the Anand Mahal as a suitable place for the purpose, Mr. Kumar asked IHCN to prepare a report of requirement and submit the details to the Deputy Commissioner.

The detailed report would later be given cleared after studying its feasibility.

In 2018-19, the State government had allocated ₹ 1 crore for setting up an information centre in the city, but the project report could not be prepared to make use of the funds.

Tonga stand

For long, tonga (a horse-driven cart) owners have been demanding a cart stand and urging the district administration to save the ancient mode of transport for tourism purposes.

During the meeting, no plan was mooted on how to use these tongas for tourism purposes.

However, Mr. Kumar directed the officials to identify areas to set up at least six tonga stands in the city for these tonga owners.