Anagha is Mysuru topper with 623 marks

May 08, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

Anagha S. Karnis of Mysuru was short of just two marks for a perfect score of 625 out of 625 in the SSLC examination the results of which were announced on Monday.

A student of Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala in Mysuru, she secured 623, standing at third place in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The management and staff of the school have congratulated Ms. Anagha and other students from the school for their achievement in the examination.

Ms. Anagha is the topper in Mysuru district. She has thanked her parents and teachers for her achievement and credited her success to hard work and determination. A resident of Somanathanagar, she is the daughter of P. Srinivasa and N. Vani.

Out of 150 students who appeared for the examination from the school, 84 students have secured distinction, 59 first class, and six students second class. The total pass percentage is 98.68. Another student from the school, Shreepada R., has scored 620 marks.

N. Raksha of Ideal Jawa Rotary School, Mysuru and Arjun M.R. of Sadvidya High School have scored 621 marks each.