An off-beat way to popularise millets 

February 05, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MYSURU

It is more than a calendar. Highlighting diversity in millets with a wealth of information about their origins, decline and revival, it also doubles as a recipe book.

This is the Millet Calendar 2023 published by Sahaja Samruddha which has been in the forefront popularising the cultivation and conservation of millets and documenting their diversity since the last decade.

The wall calendar is a joint effort of Sahaja Samruddha, NABARD and RRA Network - Working Group on Millets - and is a collective effort in reviving millets and recognising the contribution of farmers, tribals and landless farm workers in keeping the traditional millet food system alive in the country.

And Sahaja Samruddha’s interest in millets which stems from the myriad health benefits, has found endorsement with the United Nations declaring 2023 as the International Year of the Millets after it was proposed by India.

Apart from health benefits and nutritional value of consuming millets, Sahaja Samruddha has also been underlining its importance to farmers as the crop is drought-resistant, does not need much inputs by way of fertilizers or water and is highly nutritious, said Krishnaprasad of Sahaja Samruddha.

‘’It is not that the farmers are not aware of the benefits of millets but in the absence of market there was a decline in cultivation to the point where it was threatening to go extinct’’, said Mr. Krishnaprasad.

But millets are making a comeback to the dining table in view of awareness about their nutritional benefits and the market is also expanding.

So what the calendar does is brings in perspective the nutritional benefits besides providing a map of where millets are cultivated and the different names they are known by and has been published in different languages including Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi, Mr. Krishnaprasad added.

The calendar features 12 varieties of millets, in 24-page multi-coloured production and each page features one particular millet, along with the health benefits, and offers traditional recipes with attractive photographs from across the country. This treasure trove of information is an initiative to increase production of millets whilst ensuring efficient processing, increased consumption and reviving the crop. The calendar costs ₹150 (including courier) and interested may call 9972077998/ 9972984281 for details.