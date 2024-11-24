ADVERTISEMENT

An ode to Mysuru through dance

Published - November 24, 2024 07:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

More than 550 dancers presented a classical performance to mark Mysuru Kala Divas in the city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

More than 550 dancers performed Bharatnatyam as an ode to Mysuru and the royal patronage of arts at a unique programme held as part of a mega classical dance festival, here on Sunday.

It was choreographed by renowned danseuse Vasundhara Doraswamy and the dancers included not only her students but also those learning under other gurus.

The event was titled Mysuru Kala Divas and was held at Sri Ganapathi Sachidananda Ashram in the presence of Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swami of Sri Ganapathi Sachidananda Ashram, Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt and Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Sandhya Purecha, chairperson Sangeet Natak Akademi, Delhi, and others.

Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami who inaugurated the event said Bharatnatyam was India’s contribution to the world just like yoga. he also extolled Vasundhara Doraswamy for her contributions to the field of Bharatnatyam and promoting the rich and ancient dance form at a global level.

Mysuru Kala Divas also marked the conclusion of the 10-day mega classical dance extravaganza titled Vasundharothsava 2024, 40th national festival of classical dance and music organised by Vasundhara Performing Arts Centre, Mysuru. It was a celebration of 75 years of Vasundhara Doraswamy and 50 years of her service to the field of Bharatnatyam.

This year’s festival featured only Bharatanatyam and saw participants from across the world apart from artistes and dance gurus from Mysuru.

