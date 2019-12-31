An interview to remember…

An interesting incident of how a revered teacher and savant Pejawar seer Vishwesha Tirtha, who passed away in Udupi on Sunday, was grilled and had to spend a few uncomfortable moments along with the then head of the Admar Math, one of the Ashta Maths of Udupi, has come to light now.

Sri Pejawar seer had to spend those few awkward moments along with the then head of the Admar Math answering questions during an interview by a three-member team from Karnatak University in 1988.

Recalling the incident, eminent medical teacher P.S. Shankar told The Hindu that he headed the three-member team appointed by Karnatak University to consider the application submitted by the two swamijis for starting a medical college at Ankola in Uttara Kannada district. The process for getting permission for starting a medical college was to first get the college affiliated to the university concerned and later, apply for permission from the Medical Council of India.

Dr. Shankar said that it was for the first time that he saw the frail-looking Pejawar seer and the Admar Math seer and in the interview room, the two swamijis were seated before the team and were asked several questions. The interview went on for about 30 minutes and the swamijis who had not come prepared well for the interview could not give satisfactory answers.

Dr. Shankar said that the swamiji expressed that they wanted to start a medical college in an abandoned tiles factory donated by a devotee for the purpose of starting the medical college. The request submitted by both the swamijis was rejected.

“After the interview, I took the role of a disciple and bowed before the Pejawar seer and offered my obeisance... the smiling Pejawar seer after blessing me in his frail voice confided that he had not come prepared for such close questioning and that he had to spend those few uncomfortable moments,” Dr. Shankar recalled.

“After this incident, I met the swamiji two more times in Mumbai and Bengaluru and on both occasions, the seer was kind to me and showered his blessings,” he said.