An initiative to help needy theatre artistes

Theatre artiste and founder of Veer Kathakar Sushma Veer addressing presspersons along with theatre artistes Chindodi Srikanthesh and Chindodi Shambhulingappa in Hubballi.

HUBBALLI

22 October 2020 01:06 IST

Considering the sorry state of many of the theatre artistes across the State, especially because of the COVID-19 situation, theatre group Veer Kathakar has taken up an initiative to extend a helping hand to needy artistes.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, founder of Veer Kathakar, actor, artist and director Sushma Veer said that as everyone was looking up to the government for help during these difficult times, she was doing her bit within available resources.

KBR Drama Company has, meanwhile, joined hands with her in the efforts.

Ms. Sushma Veer said that Veer Kathakar had taken up the responsibility of providing food kits for three months for nearly 600 needy artistes. It had also started the process of issuing health cards to those who needed healthcare. Ms. Sushma Veer, who is the granddaughter of legendary theatre artiste Gubbi Veeranna, said that she had learnt from her grandfather and family that it was her duty to maintain her family in times of distress, and theatre was her family.

She said that as she had limited resources, she wanted to ensure that help reached the needy. She was cross-checking the veracity of requests for help through organisations suh as KBR Drama Company and other individuals.

“While food and healthcare are the immediate requirements, we also plan to bear educational expenses of the children of theatre artistes once the educational institutions re-start to function,” she said.

Chindodi Srikanthesh and Chindodi Shambhulingappa of KBR Drama Company and theatre artiste Helen Mysuru said that there were several issues concerning artistes, especially after the lockdown and ban on staging plays. The initiative by Veer Kathakar would help in creating a platform where common problems could be addressed.

Ms. Sushma Veer said that apart from just help, the initiative was also aimed at preparing for the coming days, including finding alternative sources of earnings, along with bringing in technology into theatre, among others.