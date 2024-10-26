An initiative to empower senior citizens set for launch in Mysuru

An initiative to empower senior citizens with leadership by industry leaders across diverse sectors will be launched in Mysuru on October 29, 2024.

The nodal centre of Vayah Vikas, in partnership with Geriatric Department of JSS Hospital, will be launched and it envisages providing for elderly welfare through its initiatives.

Representatives of Vayah Vikas Trust said that they are more than a trust and are a community dedicated to empowering senior citizens for a vibrant and fulfilling life and it is part of a nation-wide movement.

A series of informative sessions for senior citizens will be held in partnership with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment this includes — digital literacy programme to teach basic computer skills and how to navigate the internet safely, financial literacy programme to understand banking, investments and managing personal finance, apart from getting guidance on creating wills and planning ones estate.

The other programmes that are part of the initiative include learning about one’s legal rights and protections as a senior citizen; discovering various government schemes and benefits available to senior citizens, etc. The inaugural programme will be from 2.30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the 1st floor of JSS Hospital on October 29. There will be an introduction to Vayah Vikas by Pavithra Reddy, chief operating officer, Vayah Vikas while keynote address will be delivered byThirumala Arohi Mamunooru, group head, education, training and assessment, Infosys.