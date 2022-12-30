ADVERTISEMENT

An ideal mother-son relationship, says Karnataka CM on demise of PM’s mother

December 30, 2022 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condoled the demise of Hiraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs the last rites of his mother Hiraben Modi, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on December 30, 2022.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condoled the demise of Hiraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said they had shared an ideal mother-son relationship.

Talking to reporters in Bengaluru on December 30, he said, “The love and respect shown by Mr. Modi to his mother was great. Mr. Modi had said several times that his mother is simple, but she is special. The mother-son relationship was a model. Though her son was in the post of Prime Minister, she continued to see him as her son, and nothing else. She did her duty by instilling good values, culture, and patriotism in him,” Mr. Bommai said.

Mr. Bommai said whenever Mr. Modi visited Ahmedabad, she fed him with her hands despite her old age. Similarly, Mr. Modi also showered love and affection on her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Modi performed the last rites of his mother and will participate in pre-scheduled programs. This shows the duty consciousness of PM Modi,” the Chief Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US