An ideal mother-son relationship, says Karnataka CM on demise of PM’s mother

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condoled the demise of Hiraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

December 30, 2022 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs the last rites of his mother Hiraben Modi, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on December 30, 2022.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condoled the demise of Hiraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said they had shared an ideal mother-son relationship.

Talking to reporters in Bengaluru on December 30, he said, “The love and respect shown by Mr. Modi to his mother was great. Mr. Modi had said several times that his mother is simple, but she is special. The mother-son relationship was a model. Though her son was in the post of Prime Minister, she continued to see him as her son, and nothing else. She did her duty by instilling good values, culture, and patriotism in him,” Mr. Bommai said.

Mr. Bommai said whenever Mr. Modi visited Ahmedabad, she fed him with her hands despite her old age. Similarly, Mr. Modi also showered love and affection on her.

Mr. Modi performed the last rites of his mother and will participate in pre-scheduled programs. This shows the duty consciousness of PM Modi,” the Chief Minister said.

