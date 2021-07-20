An honest person will become Chief Minister soon, says Yatnal

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, dissident leader and BJP MLA, on Monday said an honest person with Hindutva ideology would become the next Chief Minister soon.

Mr. Yatnal told reporters in Vijayapura that a BJP leader was making trips to New Delhi, with a demand that he be made Chief Minister. “He has also tried to bribe the party’s central leadership. The party leadership is very honest and they will not tolerate such things,” he said.

He demanded an inquiry into the audio clip in which Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP State unit president, has purportedly hinted at the party replacing the Chief Minister with his loyalist. Mr. Yatnal said that he stood by Mr. Kateel.

“Crime branch police should investigate the veracity of the clip and the allegations. However, the police should also investigate how such clips are leaked,” he said. “Even if Mr. Kateel had made some remarks about change in leadership in the State, it should not be taken seriously. Everyone makes some statements within their close circle of friends. That is not an offence. We should try and find out which person recorded such statements and shared them on social media. That is an offence as it affects the privacy of individuals. The crime branch police do not investigate such serious issues. They don’t go after corrupt people like the princelings or drug dealers. They waste their time solving minor crimes,” Mr. Yatnal said.

He added, “Anyway, B.Y. Vijayendra, son of Yediyurappa, has many friends in the Police Department. How did he not come to know about the existence of such a clip?”

Mr. Yatnal said Mr. Kateel has said that the voice in the leaked audio clip is not his. “I think we should believe him,” he said.

He remarked that the party would want to choose such a CM candidate who would ensure a BJP victory in the next elections. “I am not in any race,” he said.

He also said he had no idea about the Chief Minister convening a legislature party meeting. “I have not got a notice till now. If I am invited, I will go. I will say whatever I have to say,” he said.