An extinct form of wrestling comes alive

The Vajra Mushti Kalaga that takes place during Vijayadashmi celebrations of the Wadiyars, is a form of wrestling that has long gone out of vogue. It entails jetties, specialised in this form, entering the arena and engaging in a bout. However, they wear spikes and whoever draws the first blood wins.

The event on Tuesday was held in front of a large crowd but the referees had to repeatedly intervene as the bout instead of being friendly, repeatedly threatened to go out of hand. At one point two jetties, hitting out at each other in full fury, tripped and were all over the crowd.

The description of Vajra Mushti Kalaga is found in the writings of Fernao Nuniz, a traveller from Portugal. He writes about the king patronising a thousand wrestlers who perform during the ‘great feast’ in an obvious reference to 10-day festival. He observed that the wrestlers strike each other with two circlets that they wear and try to wound the other, a description that matches the event that unfolds during Vijayadashmi even in present times.