An evening understanding music from the time of Wadiyars 

September 28, 2023 09:30 am | Updated September 27, 2023 11:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The documentary also throws light on how Wadiyars were composers and accomplished musicians themselves, or connoisseurs of art

The Hindu Bureau

The document will also talk on how during the rule of the Wadiyars many Carnatic and Hindustani musicians performed in the court. | Photo Credit: HINDU

Bangalore International Centre (BIC), in collaboration with International Music and Arts Society, is screening a documentary on understanding the music and musicians from the period of the Wadiyars, followed by a discussion.  

Titled Mysuru Wodeyara Sangeetopasane, this documentary made by musicologist Dr. Meera Rajaram Pranesh and Dr. A. Pranesh, a medical doctor focuses on the music and musicians during the period of the Wadiyars and seeks to reflect the grandeur of Mysuru’s rich cultural heritage and the contribution of the Wadiyars in patronising, preserving and propagating Indian music. 

Musicians themselves

The documentary also throws light on how Wadiyars were composers and accomplished musicians themselves, or connoisseurs of art, and how they played an important part in preserving several art forms.  

The document will also talk on how during the rule of the Wadiyars many Carnatic and Hindustani musicians performed in the court. Music was composed for festivals, royal birthdays, weddings and otherwise; some were the work of court musicians and visiting artists, while interestingly some were composed by the Kings themselves. 

The 70-minute documentary will be followed by a discussion with the makers. The event will take place on September 28 (Thursday), in BIC, Domlur, between 6.30 p.m to 8.00 p.m. and is open to all. Entry is allowed only on RSVP through the BIC website.   

