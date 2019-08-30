An entire Karnataka village wants to relocate

Alekhan Horatti, a village near Kottigehara in Mudigere, which had caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a letter by a schoolgirl of the village, may soon become a vacant place if the State government fulfils the villagers’ demand for relocation. Repeated landslips caused by heavy rains in the first week of August have instilled fear among the 39 families residing in the village close to Charmadi Ghat.

Namana G., native of the village, while a student at Morarji Residential School at Bidarahalli near Mudigere, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2016 complaining about lack of basic amenities including road, hospital, school and telephone network in the village. The Prime Minister’s office responded to her letter two months later and directed Chikkamagaluru district administration to take up measures to improve basic amenities in the village.

The villagers were all happy when the PMO responded to the letter. Senior officers rushed to the village and took stock of the situation. However, there were no improvements on the ground. Now, Namana’s parents are at the relief centre set up at Morarji Residential School at Bidarahalli, where she studied earlier. They have been at the relief centre since August 11, the day they were rescued by the Indian Army people. Now the student is studying at Udupi.

Pavithra, the girl’s mother, told The Hindu that the road to her village was not yet ready. “Heavy machinery is working to restore the road. The officers told us the road would be ready soon. However, we have been demanding the relocation of all families as we don’t feel the place is safe”, she said.

The villagers have told the officers said they would be ready to give up their land and house, provided they are allotted alternative land. Subbe Gowda, also from the village, said the Forest Department should acquire farmlands and convert them into forests. “Let the government give us alternative land. We should be given a fair relief package to rebuild our lives”, he said.

K.H. Shiva Kumar, Assistant Commissioner, told The Hindu that the road work would be completed. “Half of the families have returned to their village. The remaining would also return as soon as the road work is over”.

Regarding the rehabilitation, he said the people's demand would be dealt with at a higher level.

Recently a team of experts from Geological Survey of India inspected the villages where landslips occurred. The district administration had requested the GSI to survey the places to check if those places were suitable for human habitation.