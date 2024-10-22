An engaging evening in Belagavi over the silk route

It was an engaging evening on Sunday for Kannada readers in Belagavi as they interacted with Vasudhendra, author of Reshme Batte (The Silk Route), at the Sapna Book House.

He addressed the audience first and then, took questions during the session that lasted over two hours.

He began by describing his experience of studying historical texts for his works Reshme Batte and Tejo Tungabhadra.

He said that he has made an attempt to recreate life in the medieval era in the two continents of Europe and Asia.

The fact that the introduction of long-distance shipping nearly erased the silk route that was active for centuries, caught my attention.

“I started studying and began taking notes. That led to writing the novel,” he said.

The silk route has been permanently closed now. It has been erased to such an extent that the world does not any longer know that there is a silk route, he said.

He said that it took him over four years to prepare for the new novel. “Compared to this, getting an engineering degree is easier. We have a stipulated syllabus and we know what to read. But that is not the case here. I have always been a topper, but I never remember studying so hard for any of my examinations,” he said.

He described writing as an act of courage. “Creating or portraying a world that is alien to us is a challenging task. I have tried to do that in this work,” he said.

He said that love for history can be instilled in students and youth through such books.

During the interaction, he produced a list of books he had to refer for his work. “My effort has been to make history as entertaining as possible,” he said.

Referring to chapters in his book, he spoke of the story of Indians introducing the digit Zero to the world and Chinese inventions like sugar, paper and silk.

He explained in detail how faiths like Buddhism and Jainism spread to elsewhere in the world due to increased access through highways and waterways.

“Relations between India and China may have soured over the past few decades for political reasons. But for thousands of years we lived with a sense of fraternity. There are more than 35,000 Sanskrit words in Chinese text. The first text of Sanskrit was found in China,” he said.

Vasudhendra Shroff, known mononymously as Vasudhendra, is a Bengaluru-based short story writer, publisher and novelist.

An alumnus of IISc and NITK-Suratkal, Vasudhendra was an IT professional in the early years of the opening up of the Indian economy.

His Mohanaswamy, a book about the trials and tribulations of the LGBTQ community, has been well received and translated into several languages.

His stories have focused on social issues like physical disabilities, gender issues, psychological issues and poverty.

Reshme Batte is his second work of historical fiction. His earlier historical novel Tejo Tungabhadra was also well received.

