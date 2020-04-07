An engagement via video call

It was a virtual celebration for Asha from Sankeshwar in Belagavi and Mahantesh from Bagalkot who were engaged on Tuesday.

Unable to travel due to the lockdown, the Patil and Arakeri families from the neighbouring districts decided to opt for a WhatsApp video call engagement.

IT engineer Asha from Sankeshwar in Belagavi district and Mahantesh, a lecturer from Bagalkot, were engaged and their relatives blessed them on conference call.

Two archaks at both ends were witness to the engagement and they chanted mantras online. Kutumba Yadi or copies of the engagement agreement were exchanged via WhatsApp by the two families.

A total of 14 persons attended the ceremony on both sides.

Asha’s father P.D. Patil said that his daughter came up with the solution to the lockdown. “We had fixed the ceremony two months ago and booked a hall in Sankeshwar for the purpose. But the lockdown forced us to look for alternatives. She planned the event along with her fiance and that was a big relief for the two families, Mr. Patil said.

Asha said that she was happy that not just her family but the whole town would remember her engagement.