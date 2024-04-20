ADVERTISEMENT

An elephant mourning its calf blocks traffic in Bandipur

April 20, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

An elephant guarding the carcass of its calf resulting in a traffic blockade on NH 181 passing through Bandipur, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An elephant mourning the death of its calf and guarding the carcass blocked traffic on the highway cutting across Bandipur for a considerable period on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though efforts were made to dissuade the female elephant to leave the carcass of the calf it stayed put and blocked the movement of vehicles on National Highway 181 connecting to Mudumalai in Tamil Nadu.

A video which has gone viral on social media showed the elephant trying to wake up the calf which had slumped to the ground and was not responding.

Initially, the Forest Department personnel were unsuccessful in goading the elephant back into the forest due to which vehicles piled up in both directions. Subsequently, the field staff managed to drive the female elephant back into the jungles and removed the carcass of the calf from the spot to pave way for the movement of vehicles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The authorities said the elephant calf was a male and was ostensibly attacked by a tiger as evident in the injuries on its back and other parts of the body. There were deep canine marks and the 3 to 4 month old calf could not sustain the injuries. The Forest Department authorities said post mortem would be conducted as per norms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

animal / forests

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US