An elderly woman murdered in Arakalgud

November 20, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old woman was murdered by unknown persons in farmland at Shettarakoplu near Doddamagge in Arakalgud taluk on Sunday, November 19.

Sarojamm was seen struggling for life with serious head injuries around 3 p.m. Her son Narayana took her to the government hospital at Arakalgud, where the doctors declared her dead.

Narayana, in his complaint to Arakalgud police, said that his mother had been murdered by unknown persons. The accused had also taken away her jewellery. He suspected the role of a person who had approached Sarojamma a few days ago, seeking her cattle for sale, in the murder.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha M.S., Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok, and others visited the spot. Arakalgud Police have registered the case.

