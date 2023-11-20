An elderly woman murdered in Arakalgud

November 20, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

A 65-year-old woman was murdered by unknown persons in farmland at Shettarakoplu near Doddamagge in Arakalgud taluk on Sunday, November 19.

Sarojamm was seen struggling for life with serious head injuries around 3 p.m. Her son Narayana took her to the government hospital at Arakalgud, where the doctors declared her dead.

Narayana, in his complaint to Arakalgud police, said that his mother had been murdered by unknown persons. The accused had also taken away her jewellery. He suspected the role of a person who had approached Sarojamma a few days ago, seeking her cattle for sale, in the murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha M.S., Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok, and others visited the spot. Arakalgud Police have registered the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.